First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 54,905 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Citigroup worth $42,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,317,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

NYSE:C opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

