First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $47,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

