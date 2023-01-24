First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $47,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.