First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of NICE worth $33,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE opened at $209.89 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $274.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

