First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3,565.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of onsemi worth $29,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

