First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,448 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $48,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

