First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 32,721 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sempra worth $32,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 15.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.48 and a 200 day moving average of $158.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a twelve month low of $129.69 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

