First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,522 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 904.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 305,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,839,000 after buying an additional 275,446 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after purchasing an additional 229,690 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $180.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.51 and a 200 day moving average of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

