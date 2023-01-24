First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454,387 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $30,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

