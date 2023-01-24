First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 278,798 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.
Intel stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.
