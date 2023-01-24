First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,566 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $31,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

