First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $29,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after buying an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,653,000 after buying an additional 87,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $246.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $299.99. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

