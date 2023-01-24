First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452,073 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $33,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLR opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.97. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $154.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.