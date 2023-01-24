First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $29.94 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169,805 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE T opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

