First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $30.77 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,126 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of CenterPoint Energy worth $30,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,918,000 after acquiring an additional 896,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

