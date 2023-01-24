First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $32.79 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $32,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

