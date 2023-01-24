First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $41.88 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $41,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $159.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average is $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

