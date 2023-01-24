First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $46.33 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 573,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $46,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE PSX opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

