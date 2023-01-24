First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $48.65 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,355,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $48,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $59.45.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,136. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

