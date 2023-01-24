First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,720 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Netflix Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $357.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $458.48. The company has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

