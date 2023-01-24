First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,324 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $28,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,306,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $296,915,000 after acquiring an additional 103,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139,567 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.44 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

