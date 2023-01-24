First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $42,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.