First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,197 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $38,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.