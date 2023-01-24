First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 168,285 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,285 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $39,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $242.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

