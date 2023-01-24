First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,009 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $49,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $159.34 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

