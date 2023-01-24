First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,388 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,388 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $38,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

