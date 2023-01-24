First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,086 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,907 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Autodesk worth $30,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.21 and its 200-day moving average is $201.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $252.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

