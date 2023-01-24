FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,042,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,919,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,536 shares of company stock valued at $37,818,865. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

