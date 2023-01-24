FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Up 7.7% in December

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 633,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,003,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,512,167.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,536 shares of company stock valued at $37,818,865 over the last 90 days. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.01. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.