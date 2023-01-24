Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth $8,537,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Flowserve by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $1,408,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

