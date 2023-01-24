Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.37. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $441.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.90 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

