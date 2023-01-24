Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.
FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.12.
Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.
In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
