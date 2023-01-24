Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.12.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

