Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $93,368.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $233,606.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 110,166 shares worth $1,555,696. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.