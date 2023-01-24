fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Up 10.7% in December

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,870,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 40,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 3,600.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 624,620 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUBO opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $455.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.02.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a negative net margin of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

