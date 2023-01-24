Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 4.23.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.