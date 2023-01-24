Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
FTEK stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 4.23.
Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
