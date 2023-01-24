FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$201.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.20 million.

Savaria Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

Shares of SIS opened at C$14.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$956.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.02 and a 52-week high of C$18.89.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 128.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$153,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,610,805.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

