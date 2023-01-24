FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 2.5 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

