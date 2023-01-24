FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Issued By Oppenheimer

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.83. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,054,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 156.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

