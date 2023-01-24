FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Issued By KeyCorp

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,153,000 after purchasing an additional 550,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,081,000 after buying an additional 1,074,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after buying an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

