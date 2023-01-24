FY2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGAU. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684,526 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,780 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

