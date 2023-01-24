FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Friday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $24.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.89. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.48.

Shares of FANG opened at $149.35 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after buying an additional 785,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

