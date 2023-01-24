FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hippo Holdings Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hippo in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($12.10). The consensus estimate for Hippo’s current full-year earnings is ($12.15) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hippo’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 285.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%.

HIPO has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hippo during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hippo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hippo by 40.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hippo by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

