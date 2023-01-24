FY2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.67. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.51 million.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MUR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

NYSE:MUR opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,832,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 26.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,963,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,278,000 after buying an additional 410,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $58,110.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $459,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.