FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Cut by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Nasdaq stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,796 shares of company stock worth $1,148,109. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

