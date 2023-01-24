FY2022 EPS Estimates for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reduced by Analyst

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for ShockWave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical Trading Down 2.2 %

SWAV opened at $176.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.61. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.04.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $2,071,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $14,280,264. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

