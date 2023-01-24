FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.85.

NYSE:ALL opened at $125.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.38. Allstate has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.