FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:ALL opened at $125.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.38. Allstate has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
See Also
