FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.05.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.04 and a 1-year high of C$8.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

