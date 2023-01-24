FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $9.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 342,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $3,356,001.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,936,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,671,705.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

