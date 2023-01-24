FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

CFRUY stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

