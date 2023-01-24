FY2023 Earnings Estimate for OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OpGen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now expects that the medical research company will earn ($4.00) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.50). The consensus estimate for OpGen’s current full-year earnings is ($10.20) per share.

Get OpGen alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,016.12% and a negative return on equity of 91.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.