FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 149,968,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,679,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,702 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

